Pastor father of Euphoria star Hunter Schafer supports trans rights in inspiring op-ed

Hunter Schafer’s father showed support for his daughter and the trans community in a new inspiring statement.

In an op-ed for People Magazine, Reverend Dr Mac Schafer spoke on Hunter’s longstanding LGBTQ+ activism and her fight against North Carolina’s anti-trans bathroom legislation.

“Five years ago I was hiking the Appalachian Trail when I reached a zone with cell phone service and received an urgent call from my wife Katy,” he explained.

“Our teenage daughter Hunter wanted to partner with the ACLU of North Carolina as a plaintiff in a legal challenge to HB2, the law that had been rammed through North Carolina General Assembly in 2016 to restrict transgender people like her using the restroom of her choice.

“Katy and I stood by Hunter and we’re in awe of the bravery and poise she and other transgender people showed in the face of that dehumanizing law.”

The North Carolina pastor also discussed the ongoing legislations that are targeting trans youth in the school and medical settings.

“As parents, Katy and I are pained at the news of this anti-trans crusade, because we know that most Americans don’t want to harm people for being who they are,” he reflected.