Paris Jackson is joining the cast of American Horror Story season 10

Paris Jackson is set to star in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

According to a report from TMZ, the model/actress will be featured in the latter half of the season and will appear in at least one episode.

The details surrounding her specific role is unknown.

This upcoming season will bring back an array of AHS favourites but will also feature a new batch of talent. Kaia Gerber and Macaulay Culkin will also be joining Jackson in the popular anthology horror series.

Back in March, Murphy announced that the theme for season 10 would be Double Feature.

A mysterious black and white trailer revealed that the new season will feature not one but two horrifying stories.

One story will take place by the sea and the other by the sand.

The trailer wasn’t the only teaser Murphy gifted his fans with.

The Glee creator also posted various season 10 teasers, including one of stars Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkin standing on a Provincetown beach, and another of some rather gnarly looking creatures as they stomp down a dark street.