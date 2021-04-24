Paris Jackson is joining the cast of American Horror Story season 10

Paris Jackson is set to star in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.
According to a report from TMZ, the model/actress will be featured in the latter half of the season and will appear in at least one episode.
The details surrounding her specific role is unknown.
This upcoming season will bring back an array of AHS favourites but will also feature a new batch of talent. Kaia Gerber and Macaulay Culkin will also be joining Jackson in the popular anthology horror series.
Back in March, Murphy announced that the theme for season 10 would be Double Feature.
A mysterious black and white trailer revealed that the new season will feature not one but two horrifying stories.
One story will take place by the sea and the other by the sand.
The trailer wasn’t the only teaser Murphy gifted his fans with.
The Glee creator also posted various season 10 teasers, including one of stars Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkin standing on a Provincetown beach, and another of some rather gnarly looking creatures as they stomp down a dark street.
The 10th season has been confirmed to see the return of legendary American Horror Story alum such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross.
It will be the first season for mainstays Paulson and Peters since Apocalypse, and the first instalment of American Horror Story since 1984 (in 2019).
Season 10 isn’t the only AHS property that Ryan Murphy and company have been tirelessly working on.
Earlier this month, the Glee creator tapped in the fans to vote on the theme for a future iteration.
The voting included six distinct themes, which fans were able to vote on in the comments across his various social media platforms. ALIENS, Christmas Horror, Bloody Mary, Piggy Man, Sirens and Plague were listed as the categories.
After multiple rounds and one recount, the categories were dwindled down to SIRENS and Bloody Mary.
The vote between Bloody Mary and Sirens has taken over the fandom and has even caught the attention of AHS veteran, Sarah Paulson.
Taking to Murphy’s Instagram comments, Paulson wrote “This is hard” and followed up with another comment, stating: “I think I vote Sirens. Ok bye.”
The AHS creator responded to her vote and gave fans a sneak peek at what to expect from a Sirens based season.
“Lady, you do realize that because you voted for SIRENS there is a HUGE chance you could spend half of 2022 in a water tank wearing a flowing fold wig bloodily feasting on North Carolina pirates… right?” Murphy wrote.
Bring on the horror!