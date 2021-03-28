Parents of transgender children can now give consent for the use of puberty blockers

A small win in the fight for transgender rights.

Parents of transgender children are now allowed to give consent for their child to take puberty blockers.

The High Court made the decision on Friday (26 March).

This comes nearly four months after the court ruled that children under the age of 16 considering gender reassignment are ‘unlikely’ to be mature enough to provide consent.

The controversial ruling was made in regards to a case between Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust and Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman, who began taking puberty blockers aged 16 before detransitioning.

Due to the court’s decision many LGBTQ+ activists worried about how transgender children would be affected.

The ruling also left medical professionals and families confused in regards to the subject of consent.

Today, we celebrate some progress, and some recognition, of what has been a painful and often lonely fight for some in the trans community and their families. Read more on this morning’s High Court ruling – just in. https://t.co/0ObTjt8LoY — Good Law Project (@GoodLawProject) March 26, 2021

Although the court decided that under-16’s were unable to consent to puberty blockers, the ruling did not outline a plan if the parents, child and doctor both agreed to hormone therapy.

This confusion led to a 15-year-old transgender girl – identified as XY – and her parents bringing a case to the court requesting the approval to give consent for the use of puberty blockers.

XY was going through her transition at the time of the December ruling.

Speaking on the decision to allow parental consent for puberty blockers, the Judge presiding over the case stated: “In my view, the factors identified in (Ms Bells case), which I fully agree with, do not justify removing the parental right to consent.”