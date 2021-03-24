Pantene has released a new advert in support of trans youth which features an LGBTQ+ family.

In a touching new advert, the campaign shows the importance of supporting trans kids with their gender identity.

The first scene is followed by the powerful on-screen statement: “For LGBTQ+ kids, hair is more than you look it’s how you are seen.”

In the background, you can see Ashley, her mum, brushing her daughter’s long hair.

Speaking over a video of Sawyer brushing and styling her hair, Ashley opens up about her daughter.

“Sawyer is an old soul,” explains while lovingly watching her daughter. “She is our spunky and creative kiddo. Sawyer also happens to be a transgender girl.”

“She has always been super gender creative and hair has been a big part of her transition. Once she told us that she identified as a girl, she immediately wanted to grow her hair out,” Ashley adds.

“It made me feel good and confident and it made my insides match my outsides,” Sawyer says gently.

As a parent, Ashley explains that she wanted to empower and encourage Sawyer as best as she possibly could. “This was a kid who knew who she was from such a young age and, as a mum, you always worry about your kids being loved and accepted, so I’m always telling Sawyer to never hide who she is.”

Part of that self-expression and Ashley’s belief to let her daughter “always be herself” is a key part of Pantene’s new ad, which frequently shows Sawyner smiling and brushing through her pink dip-dyed hair.

Even Sawyer joins in on the heart-warming narrative to show how their family unit strives to be supportive of everyone.

“Our family motto is: ‘Everybody loves everybody no matter what path you follow,” Sawyer explains. “It means I can be who I am no matter what. It doesn’t matter because everybody loves me.”

The ad ends with the youngster boldly sharing her thoughts on self-love: “My advice is just be yourself and don’t let anybody tell you who you are.”

In a tweet for the ad, Pantene shared a post in support of LGBTQ+ youth.

The tweet read: “Hair is a large part of our identity. And for LGBTQ+ youth like Sawyer, who choose to express themselves, their style, & their creativity through their hairstyle, it can help them feel seen.”

In 2019, Pantene released an LGBTQ+ friendly Christmas ad that featured trans and non-binary community.

You can watch the new Pantene ad here or below: