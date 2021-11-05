Paloma Faith’s big personality takes centre stage in extravagant performance – review

After a year of lockdowns and closed venues, Paloma Faith gave her audience a show that was worth waiting for at the London Palladium.

GAY TIMES attended Paloma’s show on 23 October and yes, we can confirm that everyone needs to hear Picking Up the Pieces live at least once in their lifetime.

From her billowing golden gown to the stories of working with legends like Prince, it’s clear from the beginning that this is going to be camp.

Paloma opens the show with Last Night on Earth, a fitting track given what we’ve all been through since March 2020.

This is a singer who has clearly missed performing live, as each lyric is delivered more triumphantly than the last.

There’s no shying away from lockdowns and the pandemic for Paloma, she talks to her audience about it frequently, in fact.

But, instead of delivering a show marred by COVID-19, she relishes the chance to be back on stage and treats the evening as a celebration.

Touring to promote her latest record Infinite Things, which reached the top four of the UK album charts, Paloma lightheartedly brushes off its commercial performance.

She jokingly says: “It’s actually my least-selling record, so anybody in here who hasn’t got it yet, screw you because you’re a part-timer!”

After plowing through fan favourites such as Gold, Guilty and Just Be, most of the venue’s seated audience has stood up to enjoy the show.

Not enough to please Paloma, though, as she tells the rest that it’s time to get up and stay up before diving into a medley of four of her most popular songs.

Stone Cold Sober is one of the night’s highlights, delivered as the icon dances on stage with her backup singers seated on the steps around her.

It’s followed by a quick succession of Stargazer, 30 Minute Love Affair (complete with a story revealing that the song is about buskers in London’s Leicester Square), and Upside Down.