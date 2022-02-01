Outlander star John Bell on the power of queer storytelling

This month marks a big career moment for Scottish actor John Bell as he makes his stage debut in The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me. The star – who’s best known for roles in Outlander, The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug and Wrath of the Titans – will lead this multi-awarding winning off-Broadway hit as it opens in London for the first time.

The play, by David Drake, is a one-man show focusing on Bell’s character and his powerful reaction to a performance of Larry Kramer’s play The Normal Heart. His life is changed forever thanks to the power of theatre, with a call to arms for LGBTQ+ rights amidst the HIV/AIDS epidemic, it makes for powerful viewing.

Speaking with GAY TIMES, Bell talks about the power of queer storytelling, what this role means to him, and how it’s not always easy to be open about his own identity.

Talk to me about your stage debut. It’s a bit of an inception moment isn’t it, because your character goes to see Larry Kramer’s play The Normal Heart and then the play that we’re watching is the experience of your character as a result of watching that production?

Yeah, it’s a little meta! The character’s journey throughout the play is really defined by his experiences and theatre. It begins with his sort of first love of musicals and West Side, but it’s only when he goes to see a play, finally, that he finds his calling in activism. It’s a commentary on the power of plays to inspire people.

Do you find that there’s pressure – especially if you’ve got young queer audiences coming to watch you – to give them that same experience that your character has?

It was written in the 90s so there is actually quite a nostalgic element to this play as well that I think will appeal to an older queer audience. There’s a bit of a pressure there to make sure that a younger audience understands what we’re trying to put across. This is what we’re working through right now in the rehearsal period – what can we do to set this story out clearly? We go back and forth between different periods in this person’s life. So yeah, there’s a bit of pressure but it’s also a challenge and it makes it much more interesting to devise.

It’s one of the longest running solo hit shows off-Broadway, so do you feel excited about being able to bring it to London? And why is now the right time to tell this story?

I’ve always been fascinated by history and different time periods and delving into that, so to go to that place in history and tell that story from this person’s perspective, it’s really interesting. I think when the play was originally on in 1995, there was still a lot of ‘what’s going to happen’ for queer people. Now we know that the future isn’t as bleak. Let’s not go into this whole fairytale that everything’s going to be better, but let’s keep it as we think it should be told. It’s a time capsule. There’s great respect in that. The play isn’t here to kind of say this is where we still are, it’s to say this is where we were and we know what the future is like now because we’re living in it but like let’s have respect for what happened.