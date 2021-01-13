Oscar winner Tilda Swinton says she’s “always” felt queer

“It’s my world.”

Tilda Swinton has opened up about her sexuality.

In a brand new interview with Vogue, the Oscar-winning actress had a frank discussion about fashion, the avant-garde and how she became one of Hollywood’s hottest commodities.

When asked about what’s motivated her throughout her legendary career, Swinton admitted: “I’ve never had any ambition as an artist. That may sound crazy and transgressive, but it’s a fact.”

The star went on to express her respect for the late Karl Lagerfeld, as well as Chanel and Derek Jarman, who was responsible for some of the most iconic queer art in history.

She was a frequent collaborator of Jarman, starring in films such as Caravaggio (1986), The Last of England (1988), War Requiem (1989) and The Garden (1990).

“I’m very clear that queer is actually, for me anyway, to do with sensibility,” she revealed. “I always felt I was queer – I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it. And having found it, it’s my world.

“Now I have a family with Wes Anderson, I have a family with Bong Joon-ho, I have a family with Jim Jarmusch, I have a family with Luca Guadagnino, with Lynne Ramsay, with Joanna Hogg.”

Swinton is widely regarded as one of the most talented actors of her generation, and is known for gender-bending roles in Orlando (1992), Constantine (2005) and Doctor Strange (2016).

She opened up about gender in a 2009 interview, saying she’s “not sure it really exists”.