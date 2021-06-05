Orville Peck releases country version of Lady Gaga’s hit single Born This Way

Grab your cowboy boots and daisy dukes because Orville Peck has released a country version of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.

Orville revamps the original version and gives it a twangy makeover with its epic production and iconic lyrics.

The reimagined version is expected to appear on Gaga’s Born This Way: Tenth Anniversary album, which is set to be released on 18 June.

The Dead of Night singer took to Instagram to express his excitement for the new collaboration and Pride Month, stating: “My official country road cover of ‘Born This Way’ for the 10th-anniversary edition of Born This Way Reimagined is out now.”

He continued: “I am so honoured and excited to be a part of the iconic legacy of this song and album. Thank you Lady Gaga for asking me and Happy Pride y’all!”

Orville isn’t the only LGBTQ+ artist that’s featured on the special edition album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orville Peck (@orvillepeck)

Last week, Bounce music legend Big Freedia released a reimagining of the album’s second single Judas.

The iconic 2011 release was Gaga’s ninth consecutive top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Judas was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it,” said Big Freedia. “I am beyond excited that it’s the first to drop from this project! To me, Judas is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?”