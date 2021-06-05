Orville Peck releases country version of Lady Gaga’s hit single Born This Way

Grab your cowboy boots and daisy dukes because Orville Peck has released a country version of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.
Orville revamps the original version and gives it a twangy makeover with its epic production and iconic lyrics.
The reimagined version is expected to appear on Gaga’s Born This Way: Tenth Anniversary album, which is set to be released on 18 June.
The Dead of Night singer took to Instagram to express his excitement for the new collaboration and Pride Month, stating: “My official country road cover of ‘Born This Way’ for the 10th-anniversary edition of Born This Way Reimagined is out now.”
He continued: “I am so honoured and excited to be a part of the iconic legacy of this song and album. Thank you Lady Gaga for asking me and Happy Pride y’all!”
Orville isn’t the only LGBTQ+ artist that’s featured on the special edition album.
View this post on Instagram
Last week, Bounce music legend Big Freedia released a reimagining of the album’s second single Judas.
The iconic 2011 release was Gaga’s ninth consecutive top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100.
“Judas was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it,” said Big Freedia. “I am beyond excited that it’s the first to drop from this project! To me, Judas is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?”
The album will also feature four more reimagined versions of songs from the album “created by artists representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community” which will continue to be revealed over the next few weeks.
Born This Way received critical acclaim upon release and featured smash singles such as the title track, Judas, The Edge of Glory, Yoü and I and Marry the Night, as well as fan-favourite tracks Government Hooker, Scheiße and Heavy Metal Lover.
It has since sold six million copies worldwide.
Check out the tracklist for Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary below.
1. Marry the Night
2. Born This Way
3. Government Hooker
4. Judas
5. Americano
6. Hair
7. Scheiße
8. Bloody Mary
9. Bad Kids
10. Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)
11. Heavy Metal Lover
12. Electric Chapel
13. Yoü and I
14. The Edge of Glory
15. Marry the Night – ARTIST YET TO BE ANNOUNCED
16. Judas – Big Freedia
17. Highway Unicorn (Road to Love) – ARTIST YET TO BE ANNOUNCED
18. Yoü and I – ARTIST YET TO BE ANNOUNCED
19. The Edge of Glory – ARTIST YET TO BE ANNOUNCED
20. Born This Way (The Country Road Version) – Orville Peck
Listen to Born This Way (The Country Road Version) by Orville Peck here on Apple Music or below.