Oreo have stepped up their Pride campaign with the release of a heartwarming short film and limited edition rainbow Oreos.

Proud Parent is Oreo’s latest venture to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. The film follows Jen introducing her partner, Amy, to her family for the first time. A few anxious glances later, Jen seems visibly conflicted about coming out to her family, but, in the end, she doesn’t need to. Proud Parent ends with Jen’s dad painting the Pride flag across their garden fence to show his daughter he loves her regardless. This bitesize film proudly highlights the importance of family support and a father’s journey to accept his queer daughter.

Partnering with non-profit PFLAG, the United States’ largest LGBTQ+ organisation, the companies have collaborated for a year-long initiative designed to shine a spotlight on the powerful impact love and acceptance can have on LGBTQ+ youth.

“Having a supportive, affirming family—and committed allies—is crucial for the health and wellbeing of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people,” said Brian K. Bond, Executive Director of PFLAG National. “We are grateful for our partnership with Oreo, and for Oreo’s commitment to our shared vision of a diverse and inclusive world, made better by loving, proud parents and allies.”

Alongside releasing a short film, Oreo have launched limited-edition #ProudParent packs of Oreo cookies featuring rainbow-coloured creme. To get your hands on a pack of these cute coloured cookies, users have to share a photo of what allyship means to them either on Instagram or Twitter followed by the #ProudParent and #Giveaway… and don’t forget to tag and follow @OREO. You better move quick as there’s only 10,000 packs available!