Oreo have stepped up their Pride campaign with the release of a heartwarming short film and limited edition rainbow Oreos.
Proud Parent is Oreo’s latest venture to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. The film follows Jen introducing her partner, Amy, to her family for the first time. A few anxious glances later, Jen seems visibly conflicted about coming out to her family, but, in the end, she doesn’t need to. Proud Parent ends with Jen’s dad painting the Pride flag across their garden fence to show his daughter he loves her regardless. This bitesize film proudly highlights the importance of family support and a father’s journey to accept his queer daughter.
Partnering with non-profit PFLAG, the United States’ largest LGBTQ+ organisation, the companies have collaborated for a year-long initiative designed to shine a spotlight on the powerful impact love and acceptance can have on LGBTQ+ youth.
“Having a supportive, affirming family—and committed allies—is crucial for the health and wellbeing of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people,” said Brian K. Bond, Executive Director of PFLAG National. “We are grateful for our partnership with Oreo, and for Oreo’s commitment to our shared vision of a diverse and inclusive world, made better by loving, proud parents and allies.”
Alongside releasing a short film, Oreo have launched limited-edition #ProudParent packs of Oreo cookies featuring rainbow-coloured creme. To get your hands on a pack of these cute coloured cookies, users have to share a photo of what allyship means to them either on Instagram or Twitter followed by the #ProudParent and #Giveaway… and don’t forget to tag and follow @OREO. You better move quick as there’s only 10,000 packs available!
We’re celebrating #NationalComingOutDay with the different LGBTQ+ flags. Have questions about the flags? Ask and our friends at @PFLAG can help answer them! pic.twitter.com/ZHVnIJ6YpP
— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 11, 2020
If you thought that was enough, Oreo have laid the creme on thick for this campaign. In celebration of National Coming Out Day, Oreo launched a thread of cookies coloured in support of different flags.
While the thread covered the Pride flag, trans, pansexual and bi flag, many noticed the lesbian flag was not posted until much later. One user joked: “I think Oreo is legally obligated to give every lesbian ever a free pack of lesbian Oreos for making them wait an additional 4 hours.”
We're highlighting just a few of the many flags! We love and celebrate all of the different flags of the LGBTQ+ community 👏👏👏
— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 11, 2020
The campaign has received some level of backlash with users promising to boycott the brand for supporting LGBTQ+ rights or showcasing frustration that the cookies were not for sale and only available through the competition. But, overall, the new Oreo and PFLAG campaign looks like a success.
You can watch the video here or below:
A loving world starts with a loving home. Watch OREO's new film #ProudParent
— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 8, 2020