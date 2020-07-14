Ongina shares legendary Country Cousin Realness runway for Drag Race All Stars 5

This would’ve been iconic.

Ongina has ruvealed the lewk she would’ve worn for this week’s Drag Race All Stars 5 runway.

For the sixth episode, the top five queens – Alexis Mateo, Blair St. Clair, Jujubee, Miz Cracker and Shea Couleé – created a garment made from materials that could be found in a backyard after strutting down the main stage as an original “cousin” of RuPaul – backstory included.

Since her (untimely) exit on week two, Ongina has been sharing her planned runways for each week of the competition (slaying us all in the process).

The beloved bald-headed entertainter has followed through for us again with her Country Cousin Realness-inspired ensemble, which has a “2 GIRLS 1 BABY DADDY” vibe. Check it out below.

When we spoke to Ongina after her elimination, she admitted that her All Stars experience was a “little different” than what she had imagined, but is proud of herself for sashaying back into the werkroom and showcasing her growth.

“I’m a little disappointed for leaving so soon, but so happy you all got to see my culture, my glow-up, my sexy raspy singing voice… I’m happy I got to show you who I am as a person,” she explained.

When asked what else we could’ve expected from her this season, Ongina revealed: “To win the design challenge! We all know that I think I am an interior design expert. I would have been able to show you more amazing looks.

“You would have seen more of my chismosa self because I love getting that juicy tea!”

You can read GAY TIMES’ full interview with Ongina here.

