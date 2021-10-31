Olympic volleyball player cut from Brazil’s national team after biphobic Superman post

A Brazilian pro-volleyball team has cut one of its players after they made anti-LGBTQ+ comments about DC’s bisexual Superman.

Earlier this week, Mauricio Souza uploaded the viral photo of Jon Kent kissing his boyfriend alongside a biphobic caption.

“Oh, it is just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go on and we’ll see where we end up,” he wrote.

Soon after he uploaded the post, many of Mauricio’s peers condemned his comments including his gay Olympic teammate Douglas Souza.

Taking to social media, Douglas expressed his disappointment in the situation while praising DC’s inclusion.

“It’s funny that I didn’t ‘go straight’ seeing male superheroes kissing women,” Douglas wrote.

“If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I have something new for your fragile heterosexuality.

“There will be a kiss, yes. Thank you, DC [Comics], for thinking of representing all of us, not just a part.”