Olly Alexander wants to play a “messed up gay superhero” following It’s A Sin success

Olly Alexander has revealed what he wants his next acting role to be.

The star, who recently received universal critical acclaim for his performance in It’s A Sin, told Will Manning on The Official Big Top 40 that he wants to play a superhero, but with a twist.

When asked if he’s been approached for more acting roles, the star revealed: “I have been sent a few scripts. I would definitely like to act in something again, but I don’t really know what it’s going to be. It’s going to be difficult to top the experience I had, you know?”

Although Alexander doesn’t “have plans at the moment” to follow up his role in It’s A Sin, he said he wants to his next character to have “magic powers” and to be a “messed up, gay superhero”.

Marvel? DC? You listening? Make it happen!

It’s A Sin follows a group of friends in 1980s London who grow up in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Upon release, the series received praise for its powerful storytelling, incredible cast, and bringing LGBTQ+ history to a mainstream audience.

According to All4, the series has amassed over 19 million views since its debut, becoming the streaming service’s biggest ever instant box set, as well as their most binged to date. The first episode also became their biggest drama launch on record.

Alexander leads the cast as 18-year-old Ritchie Tozer, who leaves his family home on the Isle of Wight to move to the Big Smoke in search of fame and success.

We need to see these scripts that @alexander_olly has been sent… 👀 pic.twitter.com/hQXgzVuc7r — The Official Big Top 40 (@BigTop40) April 18, 2021

The star has since made his musical comeback as part of Years & Years, now a solo project for Alexander after former members Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen announced they will be stepping back from their duties.

The lead single from Years & Years’ forthcoming third album, Starstruck, made its debut on TikTok last month, where it spawned thousands of dance crazes and became the number one trending sound on TikTok UK.

In the music video, two different, pyjama-wearing versions of Alexander can be seen busting some dance moves in a swanky, gold-plated hotel.

Starstruck is now available on iTunes and streaming services – listen here on Apple Music and watch the music video below.