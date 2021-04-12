Olly Alexander is on top form in Years & Years’ brand new video for Starstruck

Years & Years’ new music video is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

In the clip for Starstruck, viewers are blessed with two versions of Olly Alexander as they bust some iconic dance moves and energetically chase each other around a suave, gold-plated hotel.

There’s also some funky pyjamas involved, and we’re gonna need details on where to find these, like, pronto.

Starstruck is the first single for Years & Years since the band became a solo Alexander project.

Former members Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen announced in March that they will be stepping back from their duties to work on solo endeavours, while assuring fans that the trio are “still good friends”.

Starstruck, which Alexander describes as “three minutes of interstellar ecstasy”, was initally teased on TikTok last month. It spawned dance craze after dance craze and became the number one trending sound on TikTok UK.

Alexander said the song came to life “one night at a studio in the countryside outside of London. I couldn’t remember the last time I’d seen so many stars, you get used to them not being there when you live in the city.”

He continued: “Starstruck is about the rush you get when you’re with somebody you’re really into, it’s about holding onto a good feeling and not letting it go.

“Like most of us, I’ve spent the past year at home. I wanted to create something super positive and fun for people (and myself) to bop along to.”

Starstruck is now available on iTunes and streaming services – listen here on Apple Music and watch the music video below.