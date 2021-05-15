NYC Pride organizers have banned police from Pride events till 2025

NYC Pride has officially announced the banning of police officers at future Pride events.

The organization revealed the policy in a newly released statement via their website and Twitter.

“Effective immediately, NYC Pride will ban corrections and law enforcement exhibitors at NYC Pride events until 2025,” the statement read.

“At that time their participation will be reviewed by the Community Relations and Diversity, Accessibility and Inclusion committees, as well as the Executive Board.

“In the meantime, NYC Pride will transition to providing increased community-based security and first responders, while simultaneously taking steps to reduce NYPD presence at events.”

The organization also stated that these new policy changes were created to ensure safer spaces for LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities.

NYC Pride Co-Chair, André Thomas, revealed that this decision was made after months of conversations with “key stakeholders in the community.”

“We would like to extend our thanks to the Anti-Violence Project which provided invaluable advice and counsel to help us take these important steps,” Thomas said.

He then went on to thank the Executive Director of the National Black Justice Coalition, David J. Johns, Editor-in-Chief of DapperQ, Shijuade Kadree and more for their “guidance in helping” with the new changes.

“NYPD will provide first response and security only when absolutely necessary as mandated by city officials,” the statement continued.

Since the announcement, the Gay Officers Action League, an organisation made up of LGBTQ+ officers, have called the policy “demoralizing.”