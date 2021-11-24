Norwegian postal service releases heartfelt same-sex Christmas advert

Posten, the Norwegian postal service, has shared an inclusive four-minute LGBTQ+ Christmas film celebrating queer joy.

The production, developed by Pol and produced by B-Reel Films, titled “When Harry met Santa” highlights Norway’s progressive milestone celebrating 50 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

The video sees Harry and Santa share sweet moments together as presents are delivered each Christmas. However, shortly after, Harry is shown, alone, for the remainder of the year.

The ad takes a turn once Harry decides to leave Santa a letter, which reads: “Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is you”. The short film ends with a message showcasing how far Norway has come with LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

The spot ends with the message that “In 2022, it will have been 50 years since it became legal in Norway to love whoever you want.”

“Decriminalization was the first major battle and the first major victory. 1972 is not very long ago, and we are happy to see that Norway has moved on,” said Oda Rygh, communications manager at FRI (The Association for Gender and Sexuality Diversity and continues).

“For many of us, Christmas is a time we spend with those we love, and it’s nice to see Norway Post show that love belongs to everyone, regardless of orientation, age, or whether you live at the North Pole”.

Posten is known for its controversial adverts and flipping the narrative. In 2019, the postage outlet created a humourous ad about Virgin Mary. Last year, an ad was released parodying Donald Trump’s infamous tweets.