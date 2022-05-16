NOAHFINNCE: “I was able to come out because I had the internet”

Singer-songwriter Noah Adams (aka NOAHFINNCE) is ready to take on the world, or more specifically the US. Born in in the UK, Adams has quickly made a name for himself online. An avid YouTuber creator and eager artist, Adams found himself writing songs and creating content from an early age. We caught up with the 22-year-old star ahead of his set on the GAY TIMES’ first-ever stage at The Great Escape to hear more about his new single, US tour and more.
Noah, welcome to Brighton! How’s it going?
Good! I’d say it’s going good. I got here an hour ago and I’ve already had two interviews and a bunch of pictures. But it’s good. Everything’s fun. I played a show last night and that was really enjoyable. Everything’s good, yeah.
You’ve been releasing new music and keeping busy. What have you got planned?
Yeah literally! I’m going to America on the 24th of May and I have to film six videos next week for YouTube to prepare for that. There’s also a bunch of other stuff, so it’s hectic but fine. I’m excited. I’ve no idea what to expect at all. No clue what the crowds going to be like or anything. Apparently, the stage is shaped like a dick?
Can you give GAY TIMES a preview of what we can expect from you at The Great Escape?
I can show you the setlist. It probably sounds less interesting over audio. I’m playing Life’s a Bit, Underachiever, Mind Blank, Worms Tell Me That You’re Okay, Off Therapy, Asthma Attack, Chasing Daylight and Stupid. That’s my favourite one to do.
We have to speak about your new single Chasing Daylight. What’s the meaning behind that song?
It is about being sad that people around me are sad and I’d rather take on that sadness than you being sad, so I’ll take some of your sadness in hope that you won’t be so sad. That’s the general gist of the song and that applies to everyone in my life.
With a lot of your songs, your fans meet you halfway. You’ve had a really great way of creating that connection online. Do you feel like social media and the internet has allowed you to self-express better?
Oh, yeah! Immensely so. If I didn’t have the internet, I don’t even know what I’d be doing. The only reason I was able to come out was because I had the internet to say: ‘I’m Noah by the way’. I have no idea what my life would be if I didn’t do that all those years ago. I wouldn’t be doing music because I wouldn’t be confident enough to do music. I don’t know what would have been happening with trans stuff. I’m sure it would have happened, but just in a different way. If I didn’t have the internet and the support of people on the internet, my life would be completely different.
You’ve mentioned that you will be touring in the US very soon. How are you feeling about that?
I’m nervous about making sure that I get everything done beforehand. I don’t know if I’m nervous about the shows. I’ve just got a bunch of stuff to do for YouTube before I leave because I’m gonna be there for six weeks. I’ve never been away from home for longer than two weeks so there’s a lot to prepare for.
We have to ask, do you prefer UK or US crowds?
I think the UK crowd is better. I’ve only been to Warped Tour in the US, which was in 2018. I was expecting it to be more hyped up but it was in LA and it was really hot. But, I’m excited. I hope they’re as enthusiastic.
Will you be doing anything special for your US shows?
Yes! I’m been playing all the songs that I’ve written, like every single one that I’ve released or haven’t released yet. And we’re doing a few covers. We’re doing a Love Story Taylor Swift cover and Fireflies by Owl City but a pop-punk version.
Last of all, how has getting signed to Hopeless Records changed your life and your growth as an artist?
Very, very much as in a ridiculous amount. I don’t think I’d be touring the US if I wasn’t signed. I was recording stuff beforehand, but Hopeless accelerated everything. I can’t begin to explain how different it is.