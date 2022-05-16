NOAHFINNCE: “I was able to come out because I had the internet”

Singer-songwriter Noah Adams (aka NOAHFINNCE) is ready to take on the world, or more specifically the US. Born in in the UK, Adams has quickly made a name for himself online. An avid YouTuber creator and eager artist, Adams found himself writing songs and creating content from an early age. We caught up with the 22-year-old star ahead of his set on the GAY TIMES’ first-ever stage at The Great Escape to hear more about his new single, US tour and more.

Noah, welcome to Brighton! How’s it going?

Good! I’d say it’s going good. I got here an hour ago and I’ve already had two interviews and a bunch of pictures. But it’s good. Everything’s fun. I played a show last night and that was really enjoyable. Everything’s good, yeah.

You’ve been releasing new music and keeping busy. What have you got planned?

Yeah literally! I’m going to America on the 24th of May and I have to film six videos next week for YouTube to prepare for that. There’s also a bunch of other stuff, so it’s hectic but fine. I’m excited. I’ve no idea what to expect at all. No clue what the crowds going to be like or anything. Apparently, the stage is shaped like a dick?

Can you give GAY TIMES a preview of what we can expect from you at The Great Escape?

I can show you the setlist. It probably sounds less interesting over audio. I’m playing Life’s a Bit, Underachiever, Mind Blank, Worms Tell Me That You’re Okay, Off Therapy, Asthma Attack, Chasing Daylight and Stupid. That’s my favourite one to do.

We have to speak about your new single Chasing Daylight. What’s the meaning behind that song?

It is about being sad that people around me are sad and I’d rather take on that sadness than you being sad, so I’ll take some of your sadness in hope that you won’t be so sad. That’s the general gist of the song and that applies to everyone in my life.