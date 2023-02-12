Noah Schnapp shares the sweet text he received from his grandfather after coming out

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has shared the heartfelt message his grandfather sent him after coming out.

Back in January, the 18-year-old actor shocked fans when he came out as gay on TikTok.

In a video posted to his 30 million followers, the 18-year-old actor was shown lip-syncing, “You know what it never was. That Serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it would never be that serious.”

Schnapp revealed further details on his coming out journey in the caption, writing: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years, and all they said was ‘we know'”.

“I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” he added, referencing the sexuality of his breakout Stranger Things character.

Since that fateful day, the young talent has remained an open book about his coming out journey and the support he’s received from family and friends – including his grandfather.

On 8 February, Schnapp uploaded a slide show to TikTok that featured a supportive message from his grandpa.

“Hey Noah, I became aware today of your public announcement that you are gay. I just want you to know that I love you the same, and I’m happy for you to be open and to be yourself,” the older gentleman wrote.

“Just be proud of who and what you are. Iris and I are supportive of your honesty and ability to express your true self! Love you to the moon and back.”

In his caption, the actor expressed his gratitude for his grandfather’s support, writing: “I love you grandpa.”

Schnapp’s heartwarming update comes a couple of weeks after his co-star Finn Wolfhard said he was “proud” of the young talent for coming out.

“When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face. I was just really proud of him,” he said during an interview with GQ.

The 20-year-old continued to explain that the Stranger Things cast are “not on everyday-text vibes in any way”, but said they’re his “family”.

“Do you text your cousins every day? Probably not,” he said. “We’ll talk on each other’s birthdays. We’ll talk once in a while. But in the same way, that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there.”