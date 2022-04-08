Noah Cyrus announces debut album with new single I Burned LA Down

Artist Noah Cyrus has announced her long-awaited debut album, Hardest Part, alongside a brand new single.

Rising artist Noah Cyrus is embarking on the next step of her career. The 22-year-old American singer-songwriter broke into the industry at an early age.

The LA-based star has been carefully setting up her next chapter. After a string of successful EPs and releases, Noah Cyrus proved herself a promising act and landed a Best New Artist Grammy nomination in 2021.

Cyrus’ new single delves into revealing the singer’s “honest truth” and new creative direction.

Speaking about I Burned LA Down, Noah explains the meaning of the song in a statement, “Living in California, you’re constantly living with this dread of wildfire season. At the time, I was reeling from my breakup, and Caldor was dominating the news. All this internal, emotional pain I was feeling was intertwined with the anxiety around this out-of-control fire and climate change in general.

The song took shape around the idea that the only way my ex could comprehend the scale of my emotions was if I became this agent of chaos and set the entire city on fire. That idea of your internal struggle manifesting itself in the real world and affecting your surroundings is a big theme of the record, and that song feels so much bigger than anything I’ve written before. It’s the perfect introduction to the album.”

thank u so much everyone on my team who’s been hustling to get this all done in time. i love u all so much i wouldn’t b able to do any of it without u i hope yall like the song it means the entire world to me. I Burned LA Down OUTTT NOWWWW 😭😭😭😭😭❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) April 8, 2022

Alongside her new single, Cyrus has announced her debut album, Hardest Part, which will be out on 15 July via Columbia Records.

On her forthcoming debut album, Cyrus enlisted the help of award-winning record producer Mike Crossey. The singer-songwriter remained heavily involved in the composition of the album and its creative sound.

“Creating the arrangements was the most fulfilling part of this record,” Cyrus says in a statement. “Mike and I were so driven and fully engulfed in the music. It was seamless—our brains connected into one. I found a safe place to make music with people I love and trust. The process was really healing for me.” She adds: “For the first time, I’m revealing my complete and honest truth.”

Last year, Cyrus released a collaborative EP with the Australian artist PJ Harding titled People Don’t Change.

You can watch the official music video for I Burned LA Down here or below.