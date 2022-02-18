No Planet, No Pride: GAY TIMES Magazine dedicates issue to climate crisis

In this month’s GAY TIMES issue, we’re putting the climate conversation front and centre.

No Planet, No Pride examines the intersection of queer liberation and advocacy for a sustainable, habitable planet.

After all, what is the purpose of our fight for equality and a brighter future if we no longer have a planet to call home?

The conversion on climate change and the LGBTQ+ community is not as tapped into as it should be. That’s why GAY TIMES has dedicated an issue solely focusing on the climate cause and what we can do to support it.

In our new digital issue, we take a look at why the fight for climate justice is LGBTQ+ justice, what Gen Z activists think of the climate crisis, and speak to climate activist drag queen Pattie Gonia.

Diyora Shadijanova pens a compelling cover story on how the climate crisis disproportionately affects the LGBTQ+ community and how we, as a collective, can use our shared experience to propel climate justice.

Elsewhere, Gen Z activists Fi Quekett, Dawood Qureshi, Jasneet Samrai, and Somriddho Dasgupta break down the importance of supporting the climate cause and protecting the future of our planet.

We also have a special conversation with queer environmentalist and drag queen Pattie Gonia with our contributing editor Jamie Windust. The pair discuss utilising drag and queer joy to spearhead the fight to save our planet and how the community can lend a helping hand for a more environmentally friendly future.

“To me, Pattie is advocacy through art. I want everyone to use what brings them joy to advocate for what they believe in,” the drag queen tells GAY TIMES.

“Environmentalism is often so doom and gloom and while yes, we need to be grounded in the reality of climate change we also need to focus on the creativity of solutions and work to bring joy into the fold. If our planet is going up in flames, I’m going to die trying to save her and dance while I do it.”

In this special issue of GAY TIMES Magazine, we’re putting the climate conversation front and centre.⁠ The LGBTQ+ community will be disproportionately impacted by the looming climate crisis and it's time we act, read why today 👇https://t.co/HbDWFSHHtr pic.twitter.com/Nnwdxkn4bC — GAY TIMES (@gaytimes) February 18, 2022

GAY TIMES also steps into a creative dimension with CATTYTAY; a queer non-binary digital design artist reincarnating recognisable high fashion items.

Speaking to GAY TIMES, they share their mission of changing the fashion landscape and pushing the boundaries of queer possibility and representation.

“Digital fashion inherently provides sustainable solutions to an industry which produces way too much. At IoDF (The Institute of Digital Fashion), we talk about selling creativity, and not more clothes,” they explain. “It’s a provocative statement, but one that is starting to make far more sense to brands in 2022.”

You can read GAY TIMES’ No Planet, No Pride issue in full from 18 February via the GAY TIMES app, Apple News+, Readly, and Flipster.