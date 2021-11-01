Nigella Lawson has responded to Ella Vaday’s iconic impersonation of her on Drag Race UK’s season three Snatch Game.

In the most recent episode of Drag Race UK, the seven remaining contestants – Choriza May, Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, River Medway, Scarlet Harlett and Vanity Milan – competed in arguably the most important and highly-anticipated challenge: Snatch Game.

Their impersonations were as follows: Choriza as Cuban novelty singer Margarita Pracatan; Ella as British cook Nigella Lawson; Kitty as Essex gamer Gemma Collins; Krystal as Charity Shop Sue star Selina Mosinski; River as TOWIE star Amy Childs; and Vanity Milan as British comedian Jocelyn Jee Esien.

Later, Lulu made her Drag Race debut as she watched the contestants sashay down the runway in fruit-inspired couture.

During deliberations, Choriza and River received much harsher critiques than their sisters for their impersonations of Margarita and Amy, respectively.

For her impersonation as Micro-Wavay ambassador Nigella, Ella received overwhelmingly positive remarks, with RuPaul telling the contestants – as well as aspiring Drag Race stars at home: “If you want to know how to do Snatch Game, this is it. You did it.”

Unsurprisingly, Ella walked away with her second maxi-challenge win – meaning she ties Krystal for most wins (so far) – while River and Choriza found themselves in the bottom two for the first time.

Although Nigella confirmed that she initially missed the episode and finds impersonations “slightly disconcerting,” she caught up on iPlayer and has since shared her views on the impersonation.