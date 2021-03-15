Niecy Nash talks about her “hersband” in new interview

We love us some Niecy Nash

In a brand new interview with Ellen, the Emmy-winning actress spoke about her marriage to singer songwriter Jessica Betts, referring to her as her “hersband”.

“You called her my wife, I lovingly call her my “hersband”,” the Claws actress said.

She then went on to talk about her sexuality and the response to her surprise marriage.

“A lot people say that, like ‘oh you came out’ and I say ‘well from out of where?” she said. “I wasn’t anywhere to come out of. I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men, I just loved them when I loved them, and now I love her.”

Nash also opened up how her daughter sat her down to watch a program discussing different sexual identities.

“My daughter, the youngest one, she made me sit down to watch a program, she said ‘mom you need to know how you identify’ I said ‘I do?’.

“We watched this whole thing and it was a thousand different things you could have called your self, but when I got through watching it she was like ‘well what are you?’ I said ‘Confused? I more confused than ever’. I was like ‘I don’t know, I’m black and I’m your momma go sit down.”