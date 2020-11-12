Nicola Adams forced to quit Strictly after Katya Jones tests positive for COVID

Nicola Adams has been forced to quit Strictly Come Dancing after her partner, Katya Jones, tested positive for the coronavirus.

An official statement from the BBC reads: “Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines.”

The series has already kicked off, so the couple will not be replaced.

In the statement, Nicola said she’s “devastated” that her Strictly journey has been cut short because she has “so much more to give and so many people to win this for.”

She then thanked Katya for being “the best dance partner anyone could ask for,” saying she “pushed me way out of my comfort zone.”

“It’s been an incredible experience,” she added. “I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help.

“I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting, in my new found free time when I’m not gaming!”

Katya said: “Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration. She’s given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition.

“Of course, I’m devastated to leave this way but I’ve made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey. I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples!”

Nicola and Katya made history as the first ever same-sex couple on the show.

“I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts,” the boxer said before the series begun.

“People might know me from work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance-floor.

“I wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”