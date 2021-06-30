Nick Grimshaw quits Radio 1 after 14 years: “It’s time to make some other dreams come true”

Nick Grimshaw is leaving BBC Radio 1.

The broadcaster and presenter announced his departure during his show on Wednesday (30 June).

In a follow-up statement on social media, Nick said he’s “truly had the time” of his life and that the role has been “everything I’d imagined and somehow even more”.

“I’ve done all the things I set out to do, from Sunday nights with Annie, to Weekend Breakfast, the 10pm Evening Show breaking new bands, to the wild ride of The Breakfast Show and now Drive,” he wrote, “so at the grand old age of 36 I’ve decided that it’s time to move on.”

Nick went on thank Radio 1 listeners for joining them on his 14-year-journey and for sharing their lives with him on the radio.

“I grew up wanting to connect with people, to feel accepted and you accepted me as part of your daily life and for that I will be eternally grateful,” he said. “Thank you for providing endless hilarity, passion and an unquenchable eagerness to ‘avvvvv it!”

He continued: “These past 14 years on air have been more than a job, I have met people who have had a profound effect on my life, who have changed my life, who have become my best friends. I’ve played songs that stopped me in my tracks and had moments together with the R1 family and listeners that I will never, ever forget. So thank you.

“When I was about 12 my dad brought me to London and I made him take me to Radio 1 where I peered through the windows and said “I’ll work there one day” and after 10 years of trying hard to make it happen I did.

“Thank you to my Dad for taking me to see my dream in real life and my family for endlessly encouraging me to make it happen. It was a life long dream to be here and now it’s time to make some other dreams come true.”

Vick Hope and Jordan North will take over Nick’s slot on Radio 1.

Vick, who hosted the Capital Breakfast show on Capital FM radio station, said: “What a madness! Drivetime! I love Radio 1 so, so much, having grown up tuning in religiously every single day, it means the world to be taking the reins at home-time with the phenomenal Mr North.

“Grimmy is an absolute legend of the game, thank you mate for every laugh you’ve sent rippling through the country! Taking over Drive is a task we won’t be taking lightly, but Jordan and I are ready to put our all into making your journey home that little bit brighter.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Jordan added: “I am absolutely chuffed to be making the move over to Radio 1 daytime and even happier to be working alongside Vick. Grimmy is a Radio 1 legend so we definitely have big shoes to fill but will work extremely hard to make sure afternoons on Radio 1 still sound superb.

“I am super excited to get started and look forward to this next chapter with Vick and the rest of my Radio 1 family.”