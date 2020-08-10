Nicholas Ashe’s message to boyfriend Justice Smith leaves fans in tears

“I’ve always appreciated your authenticity, and brilliance, and passion, but you have certainly outdone yourself this year.”

Nicholas Ashe has penned a heartfelt message of love to his boyfriend Justice Smith.

The actor, who currently stars alongside Rutina Westley as Micah West on Queen Sugar, called the Detective Pikachu star the “author of all my recent smiles” in a beautiful post for his 24th birthday.

“You make me feel safe. Seen. Heard. Inspired. Admired. Returning the favor has been my favorite adventure,” he wrote. “I’ve always appreciated your authenticity, and brilliance, and passion, but you have certainly outdone yourself this year. Bravo.

“It’s difficult to fully encapsulate my gratitude, but here’s an Instagram post to help me try. Happy birthday, beautiful man. I love you most of all. Thank you for all this good.”

Nicholas’ post was met with support from stars such as Angelica Ross, Broderick Hunter, Darryl Stephens, Ryan Jamaal Swain and Shaun Ross.

One fan summed up exactly how we’re feeling with the following comment: “I just can’t breathe… this is just so beautiful and I love this so much.” BRB, just grabbing an inhaler.