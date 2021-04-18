NHS England creates independent review group for puberty blocker prescriptions

“The review group’s role is not to endorse or refuse treatment …”

The NHS England will reportedly introduce a new independent review group to assess puberty blocker prescriptions.

The news comes after a March ruling, which gave parents the ability to give consent regarding gender-affirming treatments for their child.

In a statement from the NHS, the organization gave details on the group and what families can expect from the interim changes.

“As an interim measure, and in direct response to the Court’s suggestion that additional safeguards may be warranted, a new independent multidisciplinary professional review group will be established to confirm decision-making has followed a robust process,” the NHS England stated.

“This group will be comprised of health and care professionals with expertise in child development, neurodevelopment and mental health, assessing capacity and consent, and safeguarding processes.”

The review group will not have the power to refuse treatment and will only be used for patients under the age of 16-years-old.

If the review group approves of a family’s decision-making process then the group will not “require” court involvement.

But if the group “raises concerns” regarding the patient and their family’s decision-making process, they will require Tavistock “to see the best interest decision from the court.”