NFL star Carl Nassib is off the dating market: “I met an awesome guy”

Attention all Carl Nassib fans! We regret to inform you that the NFL star is officially off the market.

The news was seemingly confirmed during his appearance on the Comeback Stories podcast with Darren Waller and Donny Starkins.

When discussing the topic of love, the 28-year-old player opened up about his desire “to be someone’s number one priority.”

“And I couldn’t have that, so that was the one thing, I was like ‘man I really fucking want that. But I got that now, so it’s good,” he revealed.

Starkins then asked the Raiders player for more information, to which Nassib responded: “Oh, I met an awesome guy. He’s the best.”

The mystery surrounding the identity of his boyfriend didn’t last long, as fans pointed out Erik Gudzina’s as the lucky guy.

At the end of September, Gudzina’s posted a photo of the two at Nassib’s game against the Steelers.

The photo was then posted on the football player’s own story with a smiley face emoji underneath.

Guizina’s Instagram also features other adorable photos of the two together.