New gay play Cruise is an incredible tour-de-force – review

The new show, written by and starring Jack Holden, has opened at London’s Duchess Theatre, directed by Bronagh Lagan.

Every so often a show comes along and catches us completely by surprise, and new gay play Cruise, written during lockdown by the multi-talented Jack Holden, has just done exactly that. It’s sort of a one-man show, although composer John Elliott also appears on stage throughout the production to perform the music live. His presence adds a welcome extra depth to a number of scenes.

The tale is told as a telephone call between Jack, a young gay man volunteering for Switchboard, and caller Mikey, an older man who recounts his stories of living through the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. It’s a smart premise which enables the audience to consider the parallels between surviving that pandemic and our own journeys through the current one. It also provides a really fascinating education of 1980s Soho without ever coming across like a history lesson.

Cruise achieves so much it’s tricky to decide which standout feature to rave about first. We were particularly impressed with how the play feels like it’s so full of people in such vivid places. Over the course of 90 minutes we’re introduced to a quirky older gentleman who wears a maroon suit and speaks Polari at a private members club; a large and in charge drag queen, evidently unfamiliar with a Bic razor, commanding the stage at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern; Mikey’s lover Slutty Dave who steals his heart at a karaoke bar; and so many more besides. That all these moments are painted so vividly is testament to Jack Holden’s sheer talent – his is a real powerhouse performance.