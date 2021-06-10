Nevada will start teaching LGBTQ+ history in school curriculum

Nevada will become the sixth state requiring schools to offer an LGBTQ+ inclusive school education from kindergarten through to graduation.

Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak signed A.B 261 at the Henderson Pride Festival alongside three other bills.

Before signing the bill, Sisolak highlighted the need for pro-LGBTQ+ regulations to help support and empower the community.

“It is so important that we bring these bills to the community, to this center to help you understand how important this is,” Gov. Sisolak said.

The assembly bill calls for the board of trustees and governing bodies to “ensure” students from kindergarten through to graduation are offered an education “on the history and contributions to science, the arts and humanities”.

The bill’s outright spotlights Native American history, marginalised LGBTQ+ communities, as well as marginalised racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Gov. Sisolak shared a post celebrating the turnout at the Henderson Pride Festival and support for the LGBTQ+ bills.

“I want to everyone from the Henderson Equality Center for inviting me today and to everyone who joined us at their grand re-opening event where I had the opportunity to sign four very important pieces of legislation into law, SB109, SB237, SB275, and SB325,” Sisolak posted on Twitter.

The Gov added: “Earlier this month, I was proud to proclaim June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in NV as we remain committed to equality & this month is an opportunity to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual, & transgender individuals have had & will continue to have on our State & nation.”