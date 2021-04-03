Netflix’s Special adds two new LGBTQ+ characters in it’s upcoming season

The wait for Special season two is almost over y’all.

According to a new report from Deadline, Max Jenkins and Buck Andrews will be joining the cast of Ryan O’Connell’s Netflix series, Special.

In the final season, Jenkins will be stepping into the role of Tanner, Ryan’s love interest.

His character is described as a “former back-up dancer/current dance instructor” who forms a strong connection with Ryan at a bar.

Tanner won’t be the only new LGBTQ+ character joining the series.

Buck Andrews is set to star as Henry, a gay man with high functioning autism who creates an “entryway into the world of disability” for Ryan.

Henry is also described as “charismatic, playful, and a gentle spirit with a good sense of humour.”

O’Connell took to his Instagram to express his excitement over the cast, stating: “Our gorgeous cast!!!! Link in bio to see who else is coming to play in my GAY DISABLED SANDBOX this season….”