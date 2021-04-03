Netflix’s Special adds two new LGBTQ+ characters in it’s upcoming season

The wait for Special season two is almost over y’all.
According to a new report from Deadline, Max Jenkins and Buck Andrews will be joining the cast of Ryan O’Connell’s Netflix series, Special.
In the final season, Jenkins will be stepping into the role of Tanner, Ryan’s love interest.
His character is described as a “former back-up dancer/current dance instructor” who forms a strong connection with Ryan at a bar.
Tanner won’t be the only new LGBTQ+ character joining the series.
Buck Andrews is set to star as Henry, a gay man with high functioning autism who creates an “entryway into the world of disability” for Ryan.
Henry is also described as “charismatic, playful, and a gentle spirit with a good sense of humour.”
O’Connell took to his Instagram to express his excitement over the cast, stating: “Our gorgeous cast!!!! Link in bio to see who else is coming to play in my GAY DISABLED SANDBOX this season….”
Unfortunately, the upcoming season of Special will also be its last.
O’Connell reflected on the journey the show has taken and its impact on his life.
“After two seasons, Special is sadly coming to an end. Thank you to the fans and Netflix for allowing me to make exactly the show I wanted to make and for giving me 30-minute episodes to finish the story. Creating this show has been the highlight of my g-damn life,” he said.
Season two of Special will follow Ryan (Ryan O’Connell) getting his life back on track.
Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will watch Ryan juggle self-discovery alongside his relationship with newcomer Tanner (Max Jenkins).
Ryan’s close friend and co-worker, Kim, gets wrapped up in romance and strives to take control of her personal life once again.
Meanwhile, Karen, Ryan’s mum, seeks out to rebuild bridges with her son and give him the independence he needs.
O’Connell will be back as the creator and executive producer along with Jim Parsons, Eric Norsoph, Todd Spiewak, and Anna Dokoza.
Special season two set to premiere on Netflix on 20 May 2021.
Watch the mini trailer below.
Spring is going to be extra SPECIAL this year – the second and final season of the groundbreaking show arrives on Netflix May 20. *dances is gay* pic.twitter.com/FeiGrbKu8V
