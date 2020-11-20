Netflix’s live action Cowboy Bebop casts non-binary actor to play Gren

We are absolutely BUZZIN!

For the live-action remake of the iconic anime Cowboy Bebop, the team has cast non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park as Gren, who will also be non-binary in the upcoming series.

Grencia Mars Elijah Guo Eckener was a popular character from the original anime.

In the 90’s series, Gren was a veteran of the Titan War, an aspiring saxophone player, and a former prisoner.

After being fed an experimental drug while in prison, Gren’s estrogen levels increased causing them to grow breasts.

Park opened up about the role in a newly released teaser from Netflix stating: “I will be playing my favourite role from the anime, Gren, who is a sexy non-binary icon who in our version, runs the front-of-house for Ana’s jazz club.”

Park went on to discuss what the role means to them as a non-binary actor.

“Now being a non-binary actor who is given the opportunity to breathe new life into an existing non-binary character has been the thrill of a lifetime.

“It’s remarkably meaningful to me because I didn’t grow up with a lot of gender-variant representation in the media,” says Park.