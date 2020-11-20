Netflix’s live action Cowboy Bebop casts non-binary actor to play Gren

We are absolutely BUZZIN!
For the live-action remake of the iconic anime Cowboy Bebop, the team has cast non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park as Gren, who will also be non-binary in the upcoming series.
Grencia Mars Elijah Guo Eckener was a popular character from the original anime.
In the 90’s series, Gren was a veteran of the Titan War, an aspiring saxophone player, and a former prisoner.
After being fed an experimental drug while in prison, Gren’s estrogen levels increased causing them to grow breasts.
Park opened up about the role in a newly released teaser from Netflix stating: “I will be playing my favourite role from the anime, Gren, who is a sexy non-binary icon who in our version, runs the front-of-house for Ana’s jazz club.”
Park went on to discuss what the role means to them as a non-binary actor.
“Now being a non-binary actor who is given the opportunity to breathe new life into an existing non-binary character has been the thrill of a lifetime.
“It’s remarkably meaningful to me because I didn’t grow up with a lot of gender-variant representation in the media,” says Park.
Before landing the role of Gren, Park played Hedwig on the Broadway national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and had parts in iCarly and a podcast musical series LoveVille High.
Park also took to Twitter to express his excitement for his role and the show’s inclusion stating: “Gren’s line from the anime “I am both at once, and neither one” is possibly one of the most poignant non-binary quotes in television history…”
Park continued: “I’m so pleased with Bebop’s decision to continue to hold space for that story to be told with care and intense thoughtfulness.”
Along with Park, the Cowboy Bebop team has also announced the casting of Hoa Xuande, Ann Troung, Geoff Stults, Tamara Tunie, and Rachel House.
It was revealed back in 2019 that John Cho had been cast as the main protagonist Spike Seigel.
Rounding out the main cast is Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Alex Hassell as Vicious, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Elena Satine as Julia.
We can’t wait to see Mason Alexander Park as Gren!
