Netflix shares date and first heartwarming trailer for LGBTQ+ teen series Heartstopper

After months of anticipation, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer and release date for Heartstopper.

Produced by See-Saw Films, the LGBTQ+ teen drama follows the romance between Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a “high-strung, openly gay overthinker,” and Nick (Kit Connor), “a cheerful, soft-hearted rugby player”.

After meeting at secondary school, Charlie and Nick soon discover that their “unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance.”

The official synopsis reads: “Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.”

Heartstopper also stars William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney and Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson.

The series is based on the charming webcomic and graphic novel of the same name from Alice Oseman. The author previously admitted that she was “slightly apprehensive” about casting Charlie and Nick because the couple have ‘existed for almost a decade’ and are their most “beloved characters”.

“But I am so happy and excited that we’ve cast Kit and Joe,” they said. “They’re both so talented, sweet, funny, and smart, and so perfect. It has been such fun getting to know them and welcoming them into the Heartstopper universe, and I can’t wait to see them bring the characters to life on screen.”

In an interview with GAY TIMES, Oseman said it was important for their readers to “learn about the issues and tensions that young LGBTQ+ people face”.

“It’s through stories like this that straight and cis people can improve their empathy,” said the author.

“I’ve had so many people reach out to me saying, ‘It’s so nice to see someone like me in this comic just falling in love and having a cute little romance’, but also from people saying, ‘Nick’s journey has helped me come to terms with being bisexual’, and stuff like that. For me, that’s the most wonderful thing.”

Euros Lyn, known for his work on dramas such as Doctor Who, Sherlock, Black Mirror and Daredevil, said he “can’t imagine a more perfect pair than Kit and Joe to play Nick and Charlie, and bring their joyous love story to life on screen.”

Heartstopper will run for eight 30-minute episodes when it premieres 22 April on Netflix. Check out the first heartwarming trailer here or below.