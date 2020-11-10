Netflix renews superhero drama The Umbrella Academy for season 3

The Hargreeves will return!

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a third season at Netflix.

Like its two predecessors, the new instalment will consist of 10 one-hour episodes. Filming begins in February 2021 in Toronto, Canada.

All of the core cast members will return, including Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore.

The first season of the superhero series received widespread critical acclaim and was ranked the third most popular series on Netflix in 2019.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, the series follows a dysfunctional family of superpowered beings who reunite after their father’s mysterious death.

Season two, which saw the team transported back in time to 1960 in Texas, was met with even more praise for tackling issues such as racism, homophobia and feminism.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, series showrunner Steve Blackman said he doesn’t want The Umbrella Academy to get ahead of the comics, like HBO’s Game of Thrones.

“I am very close with Gerard and Gabriel, so I pitch them the season before I do it, let them know what I’m doing,” he explained.

“They’re very kind and they’re pitching me where they’re going in the next volumes, and you know, the two mediums are sort of crossing over now.

“Sometimes they’re looking at something I do and say, we should put that in the graphic novel, and they’re saying, well, why don’t you do this in the show.”

Blackman continued to say that he has “a good sense of where they’re going, I have an idea of where I want to go, but I don’t want to get ahead of them.”

The first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now available to stream on Netflix.