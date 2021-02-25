Netflix renews Elite for fifth season and announces two new cast members

The fourth season of Elite hasn’t even hit our screens, yet the Spanish-language teen drama has been renewed for a fifth at Netflix.

This week, the streaming service announced that filming on season five will soon commence in Spain with two additions to the main cast: Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere (Cable Girls) and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia (Juacas).

Elite follows three working-class friends Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Christian (Miguel Herrán), who are sent to an elite boarding school after their previous school was destroyed.

Since Elite’s debut in 2018, the series has received universal critical acclaim, with particular praise aimed at the relationship between LGBTQ+ characters Omar and Ander, who have been dubbed ‘Omander’ by fans.

The show is one of Netflix’s best performing Spanish originals, with the most recent third season being viewed by over 20 million households.

In 2019, the series won Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language) at the GLAAD Media Awards.

The fourth instalment, which still hasn’t received an air date, sees the departure of series mainstays such as El Hammani, Danna Paola Lucrecia (Lu), Ester Expósito (Carla), Álvaro Rico (Polo) and Jorge López (Valerio).

Piper, Ayuso, Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Claudia Salas (Rebeca) and Georgina Amorós (Cayetana) will return, with new cast members Andrés Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch, and Diego Martín.

In a press release, Netflix said the new stars will be “part of the universe of Las Encinas, one way or the other,” and that their characters “will cross paths with Guzmán, Samuel, Ander, Omar, Rebeca and Cayetana.”

The first three seasons of Elite are available to stream on Netflix.