Netflix confirms release date for Drag Race All Stars 6 in the UK

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will be ruturning to Netflix in the UK for its upcoming sixth season.

The streamer announced today that All Stars 6 will be arriving weekly on the platform and earlier than expected. According to a tweet, new episodes will be available on Thursday afternoons. “Exact timings TBC, but we’ll yell as soon as episodes one and two are available on Thursday,” they wrote.

It was recently revealed that the season will also be coming to WOW Presents Plus in the UK on 24 June – the same day as it debuts on Paramount Plus in the United States – so we’re spoilt for choice this year. .

All Stars 6 will boast the largest cast in the spin-off’s herstory, with 13 contestants returning for a second – and in some cases, third – shot at the crown.

The queens are as follows: A’Keria C. Davenport, Eureka, Ginger Minj, Jan, Jiggy Caliente, Kylie Sonique Love, Pandora Boxx, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Serena Cha Cha, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Trinity K. Bonet and Yara Sofia.

Like past seasons, the champion receives $100,000 doollahz and will be inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame, where they will sit alongside royalty such as Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck and Shea Coulée.

Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Zaldy have been confirmed to sit alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews on the judging panel.

Also confirmed for guest appearances are Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Tanya Tucker and Miss Piggy.

The sickening trailer promises the “mother of all twists” that will force Drag Race viewers – and the contestants – to “forget everything they know about All Stars”.

It also teases some unexpected drama between two of the queens, fierce stunts for the spin-off’s staple talent show challenge and of course, jaw-dropping runways.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 premieres 24 June in the UK on WOW Presents Plus and Netflix. Watch the gag-worthy trailer here or below.