Netflix cancels Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been axed by Netflix.

Although the fantasy drama received critical acclaim upon release, with praise aimed at the chemistry between stars Jay Lycurgo and Emilien Vekemans, production company Imaginarium revealed that the streaming service aren’t moving forward with a second season.

“Half Bad is a show we are incredibly proud of, which gained stellar reviews, along with a fiercely loyal global fanbase,” they wrote on Twitter.

“While we are disappointed not to continue the story, we have loved working with such a talented cast and crew on bringing our beloved show to life.”

Joe Barton, creator, confirmed that Netflix cancelled the series with the following tweet: “Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story…”

Based on Sally Green’s novel, Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself follows the titular 16-year-old bastard Nathan Byrn (Jay Lycurgo), the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch whose birthright lands him smack dab in the middle of an ancient war within the witch community.

With the help of the rebellious Annalise (Nadia Parkes) and charismatic ‘bad boy’ Gabriel (Emilien Vekemans), Nathan embarks on a perilous journey to end the war and discover his true identity in the process.

Half Bad is a show we are incredibly proud of, which gained stellar reviews, along with a fiercely loyal global fanbase. While we are disappointed not to continue the story, we have loved working with such a talented cast and crew on bringing our beloved show to life. pic.twitter.com/kt3nAhvrew — Imaginarium (@ImaginariumUK) December 9, 2022

The series also stars Isobel Jesper Jones, Karen Connell, Paul Ready, David Gyasi, Kerry Fox, Fehinti Balogun, Misia Butler, Liz White, Róisín Murphy, Tim Plester, Priya Kansara and Orla McDonagh.

In the two months since its release, Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has amassed a dedicated fanbase with viewers passionately shipping the blossoming romance between Nathan and Gabriel.

News of the show’s cancellation was met with uproar from fans, with one writing: “So many of us are heartbroken. Utterly. Can you migrate to another platform? We’d support you, wherever you go. This was by far my favorite thing released this year. Truly incredible work by everyone.”

“Why does Netflix keep canceling their best shows? This show was so good!” said another, while one fan tweeted: “I have never been more heartbroken about a show getting canceled. Ever. I’ve watched it twice… in a row.

“I’ve never done that before. Can we start a petition? Beg Amazon? Same cast? I’m ready to cancel @netflix over this. Huge mistake.”

Following the news, Vekemans told his Instagram followers that he’s “so grateful” to have played Gabriel, adding: “I’m gonna miss him a lot… Thank you everyone for your messages and all the support you’re giving to this great show (who deserves it so much!).”

“Always and forever,” Lycurgo responded to his co-star and on-screen love interest.