Netflix announces third and final season of Young Royals

Wilhelm and Simon stans unite: Sweden’s supreme power couple will return for one final stint at Hillerska.

On 14 December, Netflix announced that their critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ drama Young Royals has been renewed for a third and final season.

In a statement, head writer and co-creator Lisa Ambjörn said: “I’ve always imagined Young Royals being told in three parts, and because of the fans’ dedication to our story, we get to tell the last one.”

Ambjörn continued to explain that the ending of Young Royals has been “clear to me from the start” and that she’s “thankful and honoured” to finish the series as she originally intended.

All lead characters will return including Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm, Omar Rudberg as Simon, Frida Argento as Sara, Malte Gårdinger as August and Nikita Uggla as Felice.

The first two seasons of Young Royals were met with overwhelming praise with critics lauding the performances of Ryding and Rudberg, the scandalous storylines and for casting teenage actors in teenage roles.

The series cultivated a passionate following, with the first season cracking the top 10 of various English-language countries around the world. Ryding and Rudberg were also catapulted to global superstardom with a combined Instagram following of four million.

In their recent cover story for GAY TIMES, Rudberg said the cast receive “so many beautiful letters every single day” consisting of fans “writing down their whole life stories and telling us how we’ve helped them.”

Ryding also shared his thoughts on Young Royals’ monumental success: “I think that our honesty telling the story is what people connect to because when we meet people and when they write to us and see what they’re posting online… They feel seen and like they’re being listened to and embodied in a fictional story about love.

“That was our goal; to tell the story as authentically as possible. With the cast and the crew that we had, we managed to do that. I think that’s the main thing that made it different from other stuff coming from Sweden at least.”

Season two concluded with Wilhelm admitting to the press that it was him in the video with Simon, moments after Simon finally – we repeat, finally! – confessed his love and told him that he wants to be with him, in secret or not.

After all the drama of season two, the secrets, threats and momentary lapses in judgement with other potential love interests, we finally reached – in the words of fans – “Wilmon endgame”. Bring on the third and final season…