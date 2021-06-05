Neil Gaiman defends his LGBTQ+ inclusive casting in upcoming Sandman adaptation

Neil Gaiman opened up about casting non-binary and Black actors in the Netflix adaptation of The Sandman.
Last week, it was announced that non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park and Black actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste were cast in the series as Desire and Death, respectively.
The inclusive casting has ruffled the feathers of fans after some have claimed that the show is pushing an “agenda” with its diverse ensemble.
Taking to Twitter, the author defended his casting choices in a series of tweets, stating: “I give all the f*cks about the work. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman.”
He continued: “I give zero fucks about people who don’t understand,/haven’t read Sandman whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn’t white enough. Watch the shows, make up your minds.”
Gaiman also addressed the outcry against Death being played by a Black woman.
“If you think the Endless have any specific human race or form, you’ve missed something in Sandman. Don’t worry. Watch the show,” he wrote.
“I always thought that people loved Death for who she was. The person that I wrote. I’m astonished to find that, for some people, what they thought she was, was a white woman, and just a white woman.”
According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, even though Death is shown having white skin in the source material, it is merely to showcase her ghostly status.
The author went on to shut down a fan who said that half of the cast “should be men”, stating: “It’s the “Half of these people should be men” that is your clue that some of the shouty people might not have read Sandman.”
The upcoming Sandman adaptation is based on the beloved comic book series and follows Morpheus the Dream King as he tries to fix the mistakes he made within the cosmic and human realms.
Filming began in October of 2020 and has been ordered for 10 episodes.
Rounding out the ensemble cast is Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young and Patton Oswalt.