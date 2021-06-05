Neil Gaiman defends his LGBTQ+ inclusive casting in upcoming Sandman adaptation

Neil Gaiman opened up about casting non-binary and Black actors in the Netflix adaptation of The Sandman.

Last week, it was announced that non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park and Black actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste were cast in the series as Desire and Death, respectively.

The inclusive casting has ruffled the feathers of fans after some have claimed that the show is pushing an “agenda” with its diverse ensemble.

Taking to Twitter, the author defended his casting choices in a series of tweets, stating: “I give all the f*cks about the work. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman.”

He continued: “I give zero fucks about people who don’t understand,/haven’t read Sandman whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn’t white enough. Watch the shows, make up your minds.”