Naughty Dog celebrates Pride month with The Last Of Us LGBTQ+ artwork

Naughty Dog Studios started Pride month on a high note by unveiling new artwork featuring LGBTQ+ characters from The Last Of Us series.

The renowned video game studio revealed the artwork via their Twitter account with a heartfelt caption.

“Whether in the physical world around us or the digital worlds that reflect reality, LGBTQIA+ individuals universally deserve intersectional representation, equal rights, and inclusion,” the tweet read.

“Happy #PRIDE to all. Here’s to celebrating who you are and honouring those who paved the way.”

The artwork features the main protagonist Ellie, who is canonically a lesbian in both instalments. Ellie’s love interests, Dina and Riley, from both Part II and the first game are highlighted in the artwork.

Transgender character Lev, who was voiced by trans actor Ian Alexander, is also featured in the celebratory post alongside Bill, who was an ally to Ellie in the first game.

The Last Of Us was first released back in 2014 and was an instant hit on the Sony console, with fans gripped by its emotive storytelling and end-of-the-world zombie apocalypse gameplay.