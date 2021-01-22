National Museums Liverpool to celebrate LGBT History Month online extravaganza

The exhibition will be celebrating Liverpool’s rich LGBTQ+ history.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic that is still raging on, museum exhibitions across the country are currently closed.

However, National Museums Liverpool is getting around that for LGBT History Month with an online extravaganza.

The exhibition will celebrate Liverpool’s rich LGBTQ+ history and follow this year’s LGBT History Month’s theme, Body, Mind, Spirit.

Most of the exhibitions will be starting on 1 February, but from 25 January, a beautiful House of Suarez Vogue Ball dress will be on display in one of the museum’s windows. The gown and headpiece were originally commissioned for the Liverpool River Festival in 2019, with Liverpool’s seafaring history being its inspiration.

It was then featured in the House of Suarez Vogue Ball, where the fiercest voguers and performers battled it out in an underwater themed spectacular.

The online programme is continuing to grow, but so far it has been confirmed that it will feature commissioned works, including new poetry from local writer Felix Mufti-Wright and interviews with leading figures in Liverpool’s LGBTQ+ community including Detective Sgt. Christian Owens of Merseyside Police and Caroline Paige, the first openly transgender officer in the British Armed Forces.

National Museums Liverpool will also have a focus on figures like Alan Turing and his contribution to artificial intelligence, a round-up of famous activists and scientists to follow and some showcases of LGBTQ+ art history across its other venues.