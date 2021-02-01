I was just two years old when Terry Higgins died of an AIDS related illness in June 1982. Like many young people growing up in the 1980s, I didn’t fully understand the devastating impact HIV was having on millions of lives, but seeing the tombstone advert like so many others, I was simply scared.

As a teenager in South Wales in the 90s, and like so many others repressing their sexuality, I took a keen interest in the impacts of HIV in the UK and USA (I remember being outraged at watching the injustice depicted in the film Philadelphia), and globally too in Africa as the pandemic spread. I distinctly remember writing my hopes for the year 2020 in a school essay as: “a world without AIDS”.

It’s A Sin is a masterpiece. Thanks to Russell T Davies, and the incredible cast, we finally have a truly British story of how the epidemic devastated so many lives, as well as the particular pain experienced by those coming from socially conservative communities whether South Wales, Glasgow, the Isle of White or the British-Nigerian community.

As well as utterly authentic setting, and stories, thanks to the writing team and historical consultants like life-long HIV activist and my good friend Lisa Power (herself one of the founders of Stonewall and a volunteer at Switchboard, which was so perfectly depicted), the show consistently demonstrates how rife with panic, fear, shame, and silence the AIDS epidemic was for so many gay and bisexual men; a combination of the real social and financial repercussions attached to seeking assistance, alongside the lack of available information.

As the All-Party Group has done since those early days of the epidemic – it is important to recognise both the huge progress made since those dark times, as well as the stark challenges that remain. From campaigning on awareness, stigma and treatments in the early years, to PrEP, testing and support for marginalised communities in more recent years, we have repeatedly fought for action from Ministers here in the UK and globally on a cross-party basis.

The scientific advances in HIV treatment and prevention have been some of the biggest we’ve seen in modern medicine. An HIV diagnosis has gone from being a near-death sentence for sadly far too many to be a manageable condition, with people living with HIV enjoying a normal life expectancy. Even more remarkable, we can now say with absolute confidence that someone on effective HIV treatment cannot pass on the virus to their sexual partner: Undetectable equals Untransmittable.