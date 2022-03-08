My queerness is something that I’ve learned to love

My eyeliner is making me angry. The soft lines of black aren’t listening to my mind’s eye, and the constant erring from the blueprint of “casual glam” I have in my head makes me keep rubbing it away, which then just clouds my temples with dirty smudges. I squint into the mirror, prepping my face for the mask of femininity I’m about to reveal to the world.

I haven’t been doing this for very long. It has been a couple of years since I figured out the value of makeup. I’ve come out so many times since the first attempt. Growing up in a strict Muslim household, we were taught that demure means humble, and humble is better. This idea of “modesty” eroded away at my opportunity of self-expression. I’ve since learned the incredible power of asking questions and only recently began to understand the meaning behind the labels of queer and non-binary.

My identity is extremely important. I was denied exploration of that identity as a kid and it now lends to the firmness at which I grasp onto it now. My queerness leaks into every subject I talk about and everything I write and do. When I first stepped into these labels, I was hesitant and scared of losing my grip on the small universe I’d crafted for myself – the friends I’d made, the family I’d left behind when I went to university, and the interests I’d developed. I continually questioned whether that was all going to change. It was daunting to think about how something such as queerness – which I’d never even been allowed to think about before – might become a defining factor of my life.