My Queer Faves with Dyllón Burnside

In 2021 alone, Dyllón Burnside has concluded his run on FX’s beloved LGBTQ+ drama Pose, released a stunning new single with British singer-songwriter Daley and bagged his next role on Ryan Murphy’s upcoming American Horror Story spin-off (aptly titled American Horror Stories). Of course, we had an in-depth chat about all of the exciting aforementioned projects with Dyllón in our full-length interview – which you can read here (bar the latter, he remained tight-lipped!) – and, while we had him on the phone, his favourite queer cultural points.
Following on from our chats with British artist L Devine and Drag Race UK superstar Tayce, we asked Dyllón to name five of his queer favourites, from the musical stylings of Sylvester’s classic disco anthem You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) to Logo’s groundbreaking queer drama Noah’s Arc, as well as Steven Spielberg’s 80s adaption of The Colour Purple.
Dyllón Burnside’s new single Heaven (featuring Daley) is available to stream and download now.