My Queer Faves with Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka

Almost a year after conquering the first ever season of Canada’s Drag Race, where she made herstory for the franchise as the first ever Indo-Caribbean champion, Priyanka what’s-her-name has launched her bid for pop superstardom with the release of her infectious debut EP, Taste Test.

Featuring previous franchise alumni such as her season one sister Lemon and Celebs on the Farm’s Cheryl Hole, the five-track collection boasts banger after banger with pulsating club anthem Bitch I’m Busy and lead single Cake, in which she beckons a love interest to “bow down for the queen” and taste her, well, cake.

To mark the release of the incredible mini-album, Priyanka has shared a selection of her queer pop culture favourites, from FLETCHER’s critically-acclaimed S(ex) Tapes collection to Grey’s Anatomy’s fan-favourite queer couple, Callie Torres and Arizona Robbins, to… Willa Wonka? Read ahead, it actually makes sense.

Your fave queer film is…

I really wanna say Willa Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is my favourite queer film because as a gay child, watching that movie and seeing that there’s a land full of candy and you can eat shit off the walls… That’s what being gay is. All of the rules of life are just gone. Like, wasn’t it so satisfying seeing them just put their hands in shit and just eat it? It’s that thing where you’re told growing up, ‘You can’t do this, walk more straight, act more straight,’ and then you realise watching this movie, ‘Wow, I can do whatever I want. Fuck everyone.’ There’s an undertone to it!

Your fave queer show is…

This is controversial, but I’m going to have to say… The first thing that came to my mind was Ugly Betty because it was the first time I saw somebody like me on TV. Betty, of course. No, I’m just joking. The gay kid, Justin. But… I think it has to be Sailor Moon. Hear me out: it’s a show made for gay people. Ugly Betty is the obvious answer, do you understand me? Of course, RuPaul’s Drag Race is monumentally queer and amazing, but also AJ and the Queen. I loved that show. Everyone was like, ‘It’s so bad,’ and I’m like, ‘No it’s not, it’s giving me good 90s TV.’ I was so hoping for a season two, the episode with Monique [Heart] and Latrice [Royale] was the best. So, whatever I just said is what I think.

Your fave queer romance is…

Oh, that’s a great fucking great fucking… Fuck off. Favourite queer on-screen romance is probably Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd. No, probably Callie Torres and whatever her name is. I was watching Grey’s Anatomy in high school, I think, and it was so satisfying seeing a lesbian couple. Then, they had a kid and blah blah blah, Callie was very fluid in her sexuality and it was the first time that I, on top of Ugly Betty and Brokeback Mountain, saw representation.