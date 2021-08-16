My Night With Reg is a timely revival of Kevin Elyot’s seminal queer classic – review

The Turbine Theatre has revived the Olivier Award-winning My Night With Reg in a new production directed by Matt Ryan.

We’ve had to wait a little while to catch My Night With Reg – a Covid app ping prevented us from attending press night, and when we tried to reschedule, the show had to close for a few days while the cast and crew isolated – such are the times we’re living through. Thankfully, third time lucky, we made it down to the Turbine Theatre at the weekend to see what the fuss was about. We’re big fans of the queer programming at The Turbine Theatre, having thoroughly enjoyed everything we’ve seen there to date, and of course we were excited to see this show in particular.

We’ve previously seen Kevin Elyot’s final play, Twilight Song, when it premiered at The Park Theatre in 2017 and more recently reviewed the West End revival of his 1982 play Coming Clean when it played at the Trafalgar Theatre. Elyot is of course best known for My Night With Reg, his seminal queer classic and – in the light of the current pandemic – this seems like an extremely timely revival.

It’s an intelligent play, one which says an awful lot by deliberately not giving its audience certain pieces of information. We never meet the titular Reg, even though he’s clearly a key player this friendship group, and not once does anyone mention AIDS – which is of course one of the focal points of the play. There are three scenes – act one is a flat warming party, while the subsequent scenes each follow the death of a member of the friendship group.