Music icon Melanie C reveals she used to “wish she was a lesbian” in new interview

Music legend and beloved Spice Girl, Melanie C has opened about her sexuality in a brand new interview.
Speaking to Closer magazine, the songstress states: “I have friends who have only got to know me later on and they’re like ‘There was no question in my mind that you were a lesbian.”
She continued: “It’s so funny, I’ve had lesbians say to me, ‘You are a lesbian’ and I’m like ‘I’m so confused, I don’t think I am, but maybe I am?’ I don’t give it much thought.”
Although Mel C is straight, the singer-songwriter doesn’t mind when people assume her sexuality.
“But, I really don’t mind being called a lesbian. There have been times in my life where I’ve thought, ‘I wish I was a lesbian.'”
Since debuting as Sporty Spice in the 90s the I Turn To You singer has shown support for the LGBTQ+ community.
In an interview with the Guardian, she reflected on her time with Sink the Pink, and how it’s helped to open her eyes.
“I mean, Jesus Christ, can you imagine growing up feeling like you’re in the wrong body?” she asked, before adding: “We have to move on.
“Things change. Thank goodness people are able to be who they truly feel they are rather than living miserable lives or secret lives. It’s something that has to be acknowledged and addressed.”
Mel C has also expressed her love for the LGBTQ+ community in her track banging track High Heels.
“High Heels was inspired by the time I spent with my gorgeous friends at Sink The Pink,” Mel C explained.
“From the first moment I set foot in their fantastic club, I was blown away by the warmth and inclusivity of the atmosphere that had been created. It was a place where anyone could be themselves, whomever they were, while feeling completely relaxed about being so.
“High Heels is also frivolous riot of a song, encapsulating an amazing night out and everything that goes into getting yourself ready for it!”
As part of the Spice Girls, Melanie C achieved nine UK number one singles and 85 million record sales.
She also had a huge solo career, with hits such as Northern Star, When You’re Gone (with Bryan Adams), Next Best Superstar, Never Be the Same Again (with Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes) and I Turn To You – the latter two of which reached number one.