Music icon Melanie C reveals she used to “wish she was a lesbian” in new interview

We stan Melanie C around these parts!

Music legend and beloved Spice Girl, Melanie C has opened about her sexuality in a brand new interview.

Speaking to Closer magazine, the songstress states: “I have friends who have only got to know me later on and they’re like ‘There was no question in my mind that you were a lesbian.”

She continued: “It’s so funny, I’ve had lesbians say to me, ‘You are a lesbian’ and I’m like ‘I’m so confused, I don’t think I am, but maybe I am?’ I don’t give it much thought.”

Although Mel C is straight, the singer-songwriter doesn’t mind when people assume her sexuality.

“But, I really don’t mind being called a lesbian. There have been times in my life where I’ve thought, ‘I wish I was a lesbian.'”

Since debuting as Sporty Spice in the 90s the I Turn To You singer has shown support for the LGBTQ+ community.

In an interview with the Guardian, she reflected on her time with Sink the Pink, and how it’s helped to open her eyes.