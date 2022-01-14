Munroe Bergdorf becomes first out trans woman to cover Cosmopolitan UK

Munroe Bergdorf has made history as the first-ever out transgender woman to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK.

The star celebrated the news on her Instagram, saying that she is “beyond excited” to have the honour.

In celebration of the magazine’s 50th anniversary, the activist sat down with the outlet to discuss her role as an activist and why trans representation is so important.

“I want people to interrogate what they have always taken as truth,” Munroe said of the change she would like to see in the world.

“Interrogate your bias. Interrogate everything you know. It’s such a freeing thing. But if we want to progress as a society, then we need to think about the way things could be.

“Equality doesn’t [currently] exist. We live within a system that thrives on inequality. We need to think about how we can build a system where all of us can win.”

The 2021 GAY TIMES Honour for British Community Trailblazer winner added that she has “learned a lot” during her career.

“Sometimes I feel frustrated being the only Black trans person, or the only trans person in the room,” she added. “I don’t want to be a token, the first and last – there needs to be a plan in place to incorporate that inclusion long-term.”