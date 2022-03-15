MUNA announce their new era with a “different” third studio album

Indie-pop trio MUNA has released the date of their self-titled album under Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records label.

Yesterday, the Los Angeles-based band shared a social media post featuring a snippet of their new single Anything But Me.

Alongside a brief clip, the 11-second video gave fans an early indicator of the band’s signature synth-pop sound.

Ahead of the single release, MUNA took to Twitter to reveal more about the album phase: “I really hope y’all like what’s coming tomorrow. This new era can feel scary bc it’s different! not as much pain and self-punishment. but we’re still MUNA :).”

The band’s self-titled album, MUNA, will be released on 24th June via Phoebe Bridgers‘ Saddest Factory Records. This is the first album by the band since undertaking new management.

The band shared a statement on what the new single Anything But Me means to the band: “Breaking up is hard to do. In the past we’ve stayed in relationships for a long time, waiting until we hit low lows to admit it was over. “Anything But Me” is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn’t feel right. It’s about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad.

“The video for the song plays with the idea that we’ve been our own captors in relationships, keeping ourselves in unhealthy dynamics, maybe because that’s what feels familiar. The song embodies the lightness and a playfulness that floods in when you realize that there’s no lock on the door, no one’s holding you back – you can untie the knot and skip into the sunset whenever you’re ready. Now, who can guess what attachment style I have?”

i really hope y’all like what’s coming tomorrow 🥺 this new era can feel scary bc it’s different! not as much pain and self-punishment. but we’re still muna 🙂 thank you for sticking with us and know that we will always put everything we have into what we make for you. love you. — MUNA (@whereisMUNA) March 14, 2022

The band also thanked their dedicated fanbase for continually being supportive and patient with their creative process. “Thank you for sticking with us and know that we will always put everything we have into what we make for you. love you,” MUNA posted.

In September last year, the electro-pop three-piece (Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson, Josette Maskin) released their queer anthem Silk Chiffon ft. Phoebe Bridgers which debuted at 31 on this Rock & Alternative Airplay chart.

Fans excitedly reacted to news of the band releasing new music and marking a new MUNA era.

“MUNA are the reason I wanted to make music again, why I fell in love with music again, in love with storytelling, expression, lyrics, and the realisation I had something to say,” one fan tweeted.

BESTIES ITS GOING TO SLAP https://t.co/ea0Ju96ba9 — emma (@shineegIow) March 14, 2022

my body is ready for new @whereisMUNA https://t.co/78Iy1cBBCf — orla gartland (@orlagartland) March 15, 2022

The song is called A Big Music, I can feel it https://t.co/IFf8cOWDdS — Matthew (@hellomtthw) March 11, 2022

You can watch the preview for Anything But Me here or below.