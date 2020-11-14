Mr Gay Universe calls out The Witches for depiction of Grand High Witch

Former Mr Gay Universe, Paul Davies calls out The Witches for its depictions of physical disabilities.

In an interview with WalesOnline, Davies opened up about how the film can affect people with limb differences, stating: “It will have a huge impact for a lot of people on every level, especially those with a limb difference.”

He continued: “Seeing themselves portrayed as a villain, or something mean and nasty when you have no representation anyway is quite dangerous.”

In the film, Anne Hathaway’s character, The Grand High Witch is shown to have only three long fingers while in her witch form.

Anne Hathaway took Instagram to apologize for the film’s portrayal of the Grand High Witch with a caption and video from the nonprofit organization Lucky Fin Project.

“I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches.