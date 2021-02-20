MPs push for UK government to implement laws that ban conversion therapy

“We would urge the government to deliver on its commitments to and demands from select committees on other vitally important legislation [..]”

MPS have come together to urge Boris Johnson and the UK government to end conversion therapy, as promised.

The practice – which has been discredited by the NHS and the World Psychiatric Association – refers to any attempt at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity and often involves techniques like electroshock therapy or prayer.

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg called on the government to take action on legislative promises in a new letter.

“The government’s programme has been understandably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But now that this is closer to being under control, we would urge the government to deliver on its commitments to and demands from select committees on other vitally important legislation which committees are keen to see brought forward,” he wrote.

The chair of the influential Commons Liaison Committee, Sir Bernard also wrote a letter pushing for action from the government.

“The Petitions Committee continues to receive two very popular petitions on two issues where the government has committed to acting, but legislation is yet to be introduced, on proposals for stronger sentences for drivers who kill or seriously injure and on banning the practice of conversion therapy.

It’s been nearly three years since the UK’s then-prime minister Theresa May said it was a priority to “end the practice of conversion therapy” as part of a 75-point plan to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people across the country.

“No one should ever have to hide who they are or who they love. [The plan will] set out concrete steps to deliver real and lasting change across society,” May said at the time.