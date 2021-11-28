Mother praises daughter for coming out at Harry Styles concert: “I’m very proud”

Harry Styles fan McKinley McConnell and her mother Lisa have opened up about their infamous coming out moment in a new interview.

Earlier this month, McKinley and her mother attended Styles’ Love On Tour show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

While at the concert, the 23-year old held up a sign that said: “ My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out.”

After seeing the sign, the One Direction star ran to the girl’s section and held up the microphone to her so she could make the announcement.

After expressing hesitancy, the pop star and McKinley agreed that he would do it for her.

He then ran across the stage singing, before declaring: “Lisa, she’s gay!”

Earlier this week, McKinely and her mother stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss the viral video.

When asked about her initial reaction to the heartwarming moment, the 23-year-old said she felt “very overwhelmed.”

However, after nearly a month since coming out to her mother, McKinley has described her life as “so relaxed” now that she can truly be herself.

“I feel authentically and true to myself. I probably feel the happiest I felt in a long time. So I’m so grateful for everything that has happened,” she gushed to Ellen.

She went on to give insight into why she used Styles’ concert as a means to come out and revealed that it was a last-minute decision.